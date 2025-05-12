OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,366,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,041 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $27,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OPENLANE by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,493,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in OPENLANE by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 111,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in OPENLANE by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 61,762 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter worth about $15,793,000. Finally, TFJ Management LLC acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter worth about $14,465,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens raised shares of OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, February 21st.

OPENLANE Trading Up 0.4%

KAR opened at $21.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. OPENLANE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.70 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

OPENLANE Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.