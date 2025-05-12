Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Expedia Group from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.04.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of EXPE opened at $156.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $7,841,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,120 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,959 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $125,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,201,811 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,555,424,000 after acquiring an additional 394,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.