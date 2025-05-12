Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock Price

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Sweetgreen stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.31. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.68 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $136,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,810,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,084,259.40. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $84,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,804.63. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,852 shares of company stock worth $871,417. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth about $52,558,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,516,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after buying an additional 1,601,666 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,432,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,106,000 after buying an additional 1,025,341 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,134,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after buying an additional 743,157 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 748,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after buying an additional 669,657 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

