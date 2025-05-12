Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Price

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CEVA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Get CEVA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CEVA

CEVA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $20.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $480.35 million, a PE ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.37. CEVA has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $140,029.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,237.24. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEVA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 33,346 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

(Get Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.