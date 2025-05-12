Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Stock Price

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GCMG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.33 and a beta of 0.74. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. Research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.29%.

Institutional Trading of GCM Grosvenor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 272.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 840,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 614,324 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,892,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,306,000 after acquiring an additional 519,226 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 2,277.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 402,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 385,182 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 4,385.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 352,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 344,638 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Articles

