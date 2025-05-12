Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LYFT. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

Lyft Trading Up 28.0%

Lyft stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.14. Lyft has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $19.07.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $152,222.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,517.60. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $283,063.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 959,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,948,227.65. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,143 shares of company stock worth $486,841 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,049,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,639 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,408,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $121,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,248 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,338,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $120,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lyft by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,623,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Lyft by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,025,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $103,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

