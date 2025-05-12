Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Orbit International had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.

Orbit International Stock Performance

Shares of ORBT stock remained flat at $3.02 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. Orbit International has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

