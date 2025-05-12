Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Orbit International had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.
Orbit International Stock Performance
Shares of ORBT stock remained flat at $3.02 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. Orbit International has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.00.
Orbit International Company Profile
