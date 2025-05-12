Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,142.56% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. On average, analysts expect Ovid Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ OVID opened at $0.29 on Monday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ovid Therapeutics
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.