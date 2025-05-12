Owens & Minor Q2 EPS Forecast Increased by Leerink Partnrs

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Owens & Minor in a research note issued on Thursday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Owens & Minor’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Owens & Minor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 354,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,540.19. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,824,599 shares in the company, valued at $90,288,064.81. This trade represents a 3.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,718,412 shares of company stock worth $24,495,308 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 354.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 104,305 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 61,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 152,999 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

