PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 352,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $25,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51,578 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $64.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.87 and a beta of 1.76.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

