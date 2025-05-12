Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PARA. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -2.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

