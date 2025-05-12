Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Paramount Gold Nevada to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PZG opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

