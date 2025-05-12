Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Paramount Gold Nevada to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.
Paramount Gold Nevada Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PZG opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile
