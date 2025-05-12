Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of PAYO opened at $6.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.52 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

