Paysafe (PSFE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Paysafe to post earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $404.45 million for the quarter.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.40 million. On average, analysts expect Paysafe to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PSFE opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $927.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91.

PSFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Paysafe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

