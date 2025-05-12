Paysafe (PSFE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Paysafe to post earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $404.45 million for the quarter.
Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.40 million. On average, analysts expect Paysafe to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Paysafe Trading Up 0.7%
NYSE PSFE opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $927.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91.
About Paysafe
Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.
