Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Paysign from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get Paysign alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYS

Paysign Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ PAYS opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.23. Paysign has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Paysign had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paysign will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Paysign

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,936,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,397,698.78. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paysign

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Paysign by 36.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Paysign by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Paysign by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Paysign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paysign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.