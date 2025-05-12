Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $6.16 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.25.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 187,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $1,207,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,735.05. This represents a 65.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $1,162,763.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,953.52. This trade represents a 23.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,838. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 969.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 40.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,082.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

