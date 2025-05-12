PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 505.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 50,238 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $1,080,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,121,932.49. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Elbaum sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $432,816.16. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,464 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,397 in the last three months. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFSI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $97.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.59. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $119.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.57). The business had revenue of $430.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.42 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.