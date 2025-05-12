Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Perma-Pipe International worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPIH opened at $13.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.22. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.

Perma-Pipe International ( NASDAQ:PPIH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $44.99 million for the quarter.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

