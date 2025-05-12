Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,882 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,788,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Silphium Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,938,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,358,000 after purchasing an additional 148,273 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Robert Alan Dean bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,200. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 22,710 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $200,302.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,154 shares in the company, valued at $786,338.28. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,230 shares of company stock valued at $166,582 and have sold 59,610 shares valued at $606,423. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PPTA opened at $15.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.09 and a beta of 0.06. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

