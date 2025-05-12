Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $910.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.41 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axecap Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 145,359 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 108,918 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $2,205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,618 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

