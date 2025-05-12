Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vision Capital Corp boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 3,526,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,477 shares during the period. Helix Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $6,405,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,719,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 699,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,106,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,106,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,278,000 after acquiring an additional 546,242 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piedmont Office Realty Trust

In related news, CFO Sherry L. Rexroad bought 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $100,257.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,257.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDM. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Baird R W lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PDM opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $136.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Featured Stories

