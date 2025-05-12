Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Get Pinterest alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $29.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. Pinterest has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,072.34. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,786 shares in the company, valued at $723,222. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,828,392 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,533,000 after buying an additional 12,986,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,205,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,701,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,985 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,330,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.