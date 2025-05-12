Piper Sandler Cuts Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Price Target to $78.00

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of SOLV opened at $70.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Solventum has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $85.92.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solventum will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Solventum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

