Piper Sandler Cuts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $140.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.53.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.0%

Valero Energy stock opened at $122.97 on Friday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $669,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,257,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,133 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15,395.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,469,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $98,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

