Piper Sandler Cuts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $140.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.53.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy
Valero Energy Stock Up 1.0%
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Valero Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $669,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,257,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,133 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15,395.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,469,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $98,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Valero Energy
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.