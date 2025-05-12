Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives $116.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRAX. Wedbush upped their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $117.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,087,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,165,000 after buying an additional 23,381 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 6,075.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $781.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.65. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by ($0.09). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 9,409.22% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

See Also

