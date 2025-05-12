Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,129,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 530,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,815,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PFBC opened at $82.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.69. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $71.43 and a 1-year high of $99.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.10). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFBC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Preferred Bank from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.