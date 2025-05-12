Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$98.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PBH. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$88.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$101.90.

PBH opened at C$83.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$72.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$97.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

