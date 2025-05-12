Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $296.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,130. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

