Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 11,031 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 110.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,018 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of First Bancshares worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 28,184 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $6,296,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 97,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,543,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $33.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

First Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.