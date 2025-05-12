Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,176 Shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of Net Lease Office Properties worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 132.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Net Lease Office Properties Price Performance

Net Lease Office Properties stock opened at $30.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $448.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.03. Net Lease Office Properties has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Net Lease Office Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

