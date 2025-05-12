Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,914 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Heritage Financial worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,206,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,066,000 after acquiring an additional 465,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,068,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,674,000 after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 369,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 195,541 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $801.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $27.58.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $57.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Heritage Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $80,677.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,832.33. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $166,400.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,635.96. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,311 shares of company stock worth $267,473. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

