Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,996 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Innodata were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Innodata by 2,038.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 293,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter worth about $11,283,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Innodata in the 4th quarter worth about $8,368,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Innodata by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 300,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 207,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Innodata by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,639,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,802,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 196,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $12,672,438.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $799,654.80. This represents a 94.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,620. This trade represents a 62.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,794. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

INOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of INOD stock opened at $34.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innodata Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $58.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.64 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

