Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,428 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Premier Financial worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 30,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,671 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,916,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Premier Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 357,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $28.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

