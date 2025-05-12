Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,797 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kinetik by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kinetik by 53.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 55,050 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kinetik by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinetik by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 3,952,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $219,873,736.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,044,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,106,647.60. The trade was a 79.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNTK. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kinetik from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Kinetik Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $41.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.53. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.03.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Kinetik’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.42%.

Kinetik Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

