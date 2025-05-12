Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 4,910 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.12% of The RMR Group worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 30,258 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

RMR opened at $14.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $457.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $166.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 148.76%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

