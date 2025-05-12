Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 6,815 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 1.5%

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 348.75 and a beta of 1.13. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $100.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Grid Dynamics

In other Grid Dynamics news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $26,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 474,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,836.18. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,043 shares of company stock worth $327,338 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

