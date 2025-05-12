Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires Shares of 86,228 Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,228 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 369.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 34,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 97.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 33,788 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

METC opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 245.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on METC shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 245,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $2,168,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 695,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,156,068.85. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 98,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $869,724.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,775.40. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 922,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,023 over the last 90 days. 41.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ramaco Resources Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

