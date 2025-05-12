Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in AvePoint by 12,961.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AvePoint by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -376.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $528,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,312,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,826,510.95. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVPT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

