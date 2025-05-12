Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 10,962 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGRE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 322,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 44,046 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 109,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,053,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after buying an additional 1,116,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $997.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 10,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 751,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,019.80. This trade represents a 1.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

