Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,524 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Forward Air by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Forward Air from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Forward Air Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $16.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $497.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

