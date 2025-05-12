Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,137 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in WNS were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in WNS by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,483,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,307,000 after buying an additional 312,519 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,733,000 after acquiring an additional 53,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 333,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 32,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of WNS by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 321,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $54.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60. WNS has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $72.11.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.62 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

