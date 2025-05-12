Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,350 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.18% of Arrow Financial worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 37,869 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 78,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 57,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 251.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AROW shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,291.80. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $153,240. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

AROW opened at $26.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a market cap of $435.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $50.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.26 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

