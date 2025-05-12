Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 805 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,154 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $785,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of West Bancorporation from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $328.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $24.85.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

