Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 8,695 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 814.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 37.04 and a quick ratio of 37.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.01. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 106.40%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 110.64%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

