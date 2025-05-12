Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 9,012 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARR shares. BTIG Research began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.36.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -822.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

