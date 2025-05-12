Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 953 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 6.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of NHC opened at $100.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.51. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

