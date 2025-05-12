Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of QCR worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 809.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,474,000 after buying an additional 82,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,264,000 after purchasing an additional 36,930 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCRH opened at $67.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $96.08.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $64,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,235.92. This represents a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $46,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,415.20. The trade was a 59.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on shares of QCR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of QCR from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

