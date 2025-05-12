Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,107 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,993,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,082,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 306,356 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,164,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,216,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after buying an additional 196,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,841,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $8.54 on Monday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $722.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

