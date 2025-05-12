Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 204.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its stake in Ameresco by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 571,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after buying an additional 104,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $231,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,974.26. This trade represents a 2.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $33,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,526.46. This trade represents a 24.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 80,808 shares of company stock worth $785,274 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. The company has a market cap of $702.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.20.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $352.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

