Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in National Beverage by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in National Beverage by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.
In other National Beverage news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,507.20. The trade was a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 74.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). National Beverage had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $267.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million.
Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
