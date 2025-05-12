Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in National Beverage by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in National Beverage by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at National Beverage

In other National Beverage news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,507.20. The trade was a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 74.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Beverage Trading Down 0.6%

National Beverage stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.88.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). National Beverage had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $267.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on FIZZ

About National Beverage

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.